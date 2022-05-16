Europe
UK’s ambassador thanks Azerbaijan for Karabakh horse presented to Queen Elizabeth II
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 16. UK Ambassador to
Azerbaijan James Sharp thanked the nation for the Karabakh horse
offered to Queen Elizabeth II as a present from President of
Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the ambassador tweeted, Trend stories.
Queen Elizabeth II obtained a delegation led by the President of
the Azerbaijan Equestrian Federation Elchin Guliyev at Windsor
Palace inside the conventional Royal Windsor Horse Show being held
within the UK from May 12 via May 15 2022.
Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, who at all times watches with nice
curiosity the performances of Azerbaijani representatives on the
Royal Windsor Horse Show, was offered with the Karabakh horse
named ‘Shohrat’ as reward from the President Ilham Aliyev.