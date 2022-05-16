UK’s ambassador thanks Azerbaijan for Karabakh horse presented to Queen Elizabeth II

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 16. UK Ambassador to

Azerbaijan James Sharp thanked the nation for the Karabakh horse

offered to Queen Elizabeth II as a present from President of

Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the ambassador tweeted, Trend stories.

Queen Elizabeth II obtained a delegation led by the President of

the Azerbaijan Equestrian Federation Elchin Guliyev at Windsor

Palace inside the conventional Royal Windsor Horse Show being held

within the UK from May 12 via May 15 2022.

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, who at all times watches with nice

curiosity the performances of Azerbaijani representatives on the

Royal Windsor Horse Show, was offered with the Karabakh horse

named ‘Shohrat’ as reward from the President Ilham Aliyev.