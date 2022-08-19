UK’s Bigham sets men’s cycling hour record

British bike owner Dan Bigham has smashed the hour report when he accomplished a distance of 55.548 kilometres across the Tissot Velodrome in Grenchen, Switzerland.

Bigham, an aerodynamics specialist and race engineer for British group Ineos Grenadiers, paced himself to perfection on his prototype Pinarello observe bike on Friday, going virtually half a kilometre additional than Belgium’s Victor Campenaerts in 2019 – an enormous margin.

Campenaerts managed 55.089 kilometres, with 5 riders having subsequently tried and didn’t beat the report since then, most lately Alex Dowsett in November 2021.

Bigham collapsed to the observe after his record-breaking journey earlier than being congratulated by his household who have been watching contained in the empty velodrome.

“I was trying to ride 16-second laps for the second half and that’s a bit daunting as I’ve not done 16.0s for half an hour before,” Bigham stated after recovering his breath.

“It’s a bit mind-blowing. The support I’ve had around me was second to none and that made it a whole lot easier. Everything you would expect from the team.

“I knew I used to be on tempo however you continue to have to finish the gap. I knew if I might get to twenty minutes to go after which push on slightly bit.”

Former national champion Bigham, a team pursuit silver medallist for England at the Commonwealth Games, has forged a reputation as one of the best in the business in cycling aerodynamics, having graduated in Motorsport Engineering from Oxford Brooks University.

He rode and worked for British Cycling before being recruited by the Danish cycling federation and helping their track team pursuiters smash world records.

Bigham, 30, owns cycling performance business Wattshop and joined the technical staff of Ineos in January.

His fiance Joss Lowden broke the women’s Hour record last year, although that is now owned by Ellen van Dijk.

Bigham said he had “performed it secure” in the final minutes to avoid any mishaps.

“I simply centered on line, respiration and head place,” he said. “It was actually pleasant as I knew I had a security web.

“I wanted to get 55.5km, so to put another 48 metres on that I’m pretty pleased.”

Bigham’s new report would possibly quickly come beneath assault, nevertheless, with Ineos’s world time trial champion Filippo Ganna confirming he’ll mount an assault on the well-known mark.