UK’s Boris Johnson meets Zelenskyy in Kyiv on surprise visit

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv. The go to was first made public by the Embassy of Ukraine to the U.K., which tweeted a photograph of the 2.

A No. 10 spokesperson later confirmed the journey. “The Prime Minister has travelled to Ukraine to meet President Zelenskyy in person, in a show of solidarity with the Ukrainian people,” the spokesperson mentioned.

Both will talk about the U.Ok.’s assist to Ukraine, with Johnson partaking in “a new package of financial and military aid,” in accordance with the spokesperson, who didn’t present particulars on the brand new bundle.

The journey comes sooner or later after the EU’s prime executives, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and international affairs chief Josep Borrell, visited Kyiv and met with Zelenskyy. Von der Leyen additionally visited Bucha, a city simply outdoors Kyiv the place mass killings and atrocities had been uncovered final week, frightening a brand new spherical of sanctions by the West. Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer additionally visited Kyiv on Saturday.

Zelenskyy and Johnson have spoken on the cellphone because the starting of the conflict, and Zelenskyy has praised Johnson’s assist on quite a few events, saying “he is a leader who is helping more” than a few of his European counterparts. Oliver Dowden, the chair of the Conservative Party, beforehand mentioned on March 21 that Johnson is “desperate” to go to Ukraine as he has a “real emotional connection” with the Ukrainian individuals.