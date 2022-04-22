World
UK’s Boris Johnson says he will still be PM in October – Times of India
NEW DELHI: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson mentioned on Friday he was positive he would nonetheless be Prime Minister in October, following questions over his future after being fined by police for breaching the strict lockdown guidelines he set in the course of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Asked throughout a information convention on his go to to India whether or not he would nonetheless be Prime Minister in October, when he desires to have accomplished a free commerce take care of India, Johnson replied: “Yes”
