UK’s COVID-19 infections hit record high as free tests end

Rates of COVID-19 an infection have hit a file excessive within the UK, official knowledge confirmed Friday, simply as free authorities testing ended for thousands and thousands in England.

Some 4.9 million folks within the UK are estimated to have had COVID-19 within the week ending March 26, or 600,000 greater than the earlier week, the newest survey by the Office for National Statistics stated.

It stated one in 13 folks in England are estimated to have had COVID-19 throughout that week, up from one in 16 the week earlier than.

The price in Scotland was larger nonetheless, at one in 12.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

“The rapid rise continues to be fueled by the growth of the omicron BA.2 variant across the UK,” ONS senior statistician Kara Steel stated.

Tim Spector, a professor of epidemiology at King’s College London, advised Times Radio the timing of the federal government’s finish of free testing in England “couldn’t really be worse.”

From Friday, most individuals in England should pay for their very own lateral-flow check kits for COVID-19. Free testing will solely be out there in healthcare settings.

General free exams will proceed for now in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, which set their very own well being coverage.

The Alzheimer’s Society has been campaigning to maintain exams free for all folks visiting their family in English care properties.

“With the end of COVID-19 rules, people may well assume infections are dwindling,” stated James White, the charity’s head of public affairs.

“But the reality is that cases have been soaring, which means scrapping all isolation rules and ending free tests is a dangerous gamble.”

However, Health Secretary Sajid Javid stated folks should “learn to live with COVID-19.”

“We are one of the most open and free countries in the world now, and that’s because of decisions that we’ve taken as a country,” he stated, after England’s final authorized curbs have been lifted in February.

Read extra:

CIA director tests positive for COVID-19

India’s Maharashtra state to lift mask mandate after steep fall in COVID-19 cases

Shanghai residents frustrated by food shortages, prolonged COVID-19 lockdowns