UK’s health authorities report one death from Lassa fever

One individual has died in Britain from Lassa fever, well being authorities stated on Friday, as they introduced the primary three circumstances of the illness within the nation since 2009.

The affected person died at a hospital in Bedfordshire, north of London. All three individuals contaminated have been from the identical household in japanese England and lately travelled to West Africa.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Lassa fever, an acute viral hemorrhagic sickness, belongs to the identical household because the Ebola and Marburg viruses however is way much less lethal.

It takes its title from the city of Lassa in northern Nigeria the place it was first recognized in 1969.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), a public well being physique, stated shut contacts of the sufferers have been being traced with a view to “appropriate assessment, support and advice.”

“The risk to the general public remains very low,” it added.

The UKHSA confirmed on Wednesday that two different individuals had been recognized with the illness.

One of the confirmed circumstances recovered, whereas the second was receiving specialist therapy on the Royal Free London NHS Foundation Trust within the north of the British capital.

The hospital has a safe unit which specializes within the therapy of viral hemorrhagic fevers.

The affected person who died was initially being handled as a suspected case on the Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust north of London.

The hospital confirmed the affected person had the illness in a press release.

Last month, the Nigerian authorities stated they have been battling rising circumstances of the illness that claimed dozens of lives.

Infection numbers sometimes climb at the beginning of the yr in a phenomenon linked to the dry season.

Humans often turn out to be contaminated with the virus by publicity to meals or home goods contaminated with the urine or feces of contaminated rats, or contaminated bodily fluids.

It is endemic in various West African international locations.

The UKHSA stated most individuals with Lassa fever make a full restoration though a few of these contaminated endure extreme sickness.

There have been eight circumstances of Lassa fever imported to Britain since 1980. The final two circumstances have been in 2009.