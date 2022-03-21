UK’s Johnson denies Ukraine-Brexit comparison, will not retract comment: Spokesman

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson didn’t immediately compare the war in Ukraine with Brexit and won’t retract feedback made throughout a speech on Saturday that drew criticism, his spokesman stated on Monday.

Johnson on Saturday stated it was the intuition of British individuals, like Ukrainians, to decide on freedom each time, citing the vote to depart the European Union for example of that.

“There was not a direct comparison made between fighting in Ukraine [and Brexit] … they’re not directly analogous. He was making observations about people’s desire for freedom,” the spokesman stated.

The spokesman stated Johnson didn’t remorse his phrasing and wouldn’t retract the remark.

