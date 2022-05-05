Europe

UK’s Johnson to meet Japan’s Kishida to bolster defence, trade ties

Photo of Prince Abraham Prince Abraham2 days ago
28 1 minute read



Prime Minister Boris Johnson meets Japanese Prime Minister Fumio
Kishida on Thursday to bolster defence and commerce cooperation, half
of Britain’s post-Brexit coverage to deepen ties with nations within the
Indo-Pacific area, Trend stories citing Reuters.

With talks anticipated to concentrate on measures to place stress on
Russian President Vladimir Putin over his nation’s invasion of
Ukraine, the 2 leaders may also agree in precept a defence
settlement permitting British and Japanese forces to work
collectively.

Johnson will announce the Reciprocal Access Agreement as a
“landmark defence partnership”, which is able to see British and Japanese
Armed Forces deploy collectively to hold out coaching, joint workouts
and catastrophe reduction actions.

The two leaders will observe a Royal Air Force fly previous and
examine a guard of honour.



Source link

Photo of Prince Abraham Prince Abraham2 days ago
28 1 minute read
Photo of Prince Abraham

Prince Abraham

Back to top button