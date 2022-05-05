Prime Minister Boris Johnson meets Japanese Prime Minister Fumio

Kishida on Thursday to bolster defence and commerce cooperation, half

of Britain’s post-Brexit coverage to deepen ties with nations within the

Indo-Pacific area, Trend stories citing Reuters.

With talks anticipated to concentrate on measures to place stress on

Russian President Vladimir Putin over his nation’s invasion of

Ukraine, the 2 leaders may also agree in precept a defence

settlement permitting British and Japanese forces to work

collectively.

Johnson will announce the Reciprocal Access Agreement as a

“landmark defence partnership”, which is able to see British and Japanese

Armed Forces deploy collectively to hold out coaching, joint workouts

and catastrophe reduction actions.

The two leaders will observe a Royal Air Force fly previous and

examine a guard of honour.