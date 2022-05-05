UK’s Johnson to meet Japan’s Kishida to bolster defence, trade ties
Prime Minister Boris Johnson meets Japanese Prime Minister Fumio
Kishida on Thursday to bolster defence and commerce cooperation, half
of Britain’s post-Brexit coverage to deepen ties with nations within the
Indo-Pacific area, Trend stories citing Reuters.
With talks anticipated to concentrate on measures to place stress on
Russian President Vladimir Putin over his nation’s invasion of
Ukraine, the 2 leaders may also agree in precept a defence
settlement permitting British and Japanese forces to work
collectively.
Johnson will announce the Reciprocal Access Agreement as a
“landmark defence partnership”, which is able to see British and Japanese
Armed Forces deploy collectively to hold out coaching, joint workouts
and catastrophe reduction actions.
The two leaders will observe a Royal Air Force fly previous and
examine a guard of honour.