UK’s Johnson: ‘Very difficult’ to provide Ukraine with tanks and jets

Satisfying Ukraine’s request for tanks and jets “looks very difficult,” U.Okay. Prime Minister Boris Johnson mentioned Thursday, responding to a direct plea hours earlier from Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The Ukrainian president addressed NATO leaders, together with Johnson, throughout an emergency assembly in Brussels Thursday. While Zelenskyy thanked NATO international locations for the navy and humanitarian assist they’ve offered, he made an enchantment for tanks and fighter jets, which have to date not been supplied.

Johnson instructed reporters following the assembly that Western allies had been working to “ramp up lethal aid” to Ukraine “in the quantity and with the quality” wanted for defending Ukraine from Russia’s invasion.

But he mentioned the assistance will probably not prolong to tanks and jets.

“Logistically it looks very difficult, both with armor and with jets,” he mentioned. “We are very conscious of what he is asking for. The equipment we think is most valuable at the moment are missiles, which they can use to defend themselves.”

Still, Johnson admitted NATO and G7 members felt “agony” about their “inability to do more to help” Ukraine, “given the constraints.”

Britain has introduced it is going to ship a further 6,000 missiles, present £25 million for Ukraine’s armed forces and improve British troop presence in Bulgaria.

No Western democracy is presently considering placing boots on the bottom in Ukraine, Johnson added, neither is any prepared to implement a no-fly zone over the nation, as Ukraine has requested.

The prime minister additionally refused to be drawn into whether or not NATO would intervene militarily in Ukraine if Russia used chemical weapons, solely saying that there could be “severe consequences.” A Western official had earlier Thursday described a NATO navy intervention in that state of affairs as “highly unlikely.”

Asked why the Kremlin spokesman had not too long ago labeled him “the most active participant in the race to be anti-Russian,” Johnson responded: “There isn’t a single person round the G7 table who is against the Russian people.”

“I am the only prime minister in U.K. history to be called Boris. I am not remotely anti-Russian,” he mentioned. “What we can all agree [is] that the way Vladimir Putin is leading Russia at the moment is absolutely catastrophic.”