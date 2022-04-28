UK’s Liz Truss: NATO should protect Taiwan too

LONDON — NATO ought to search to spice up safety within the Indo-Pacific area, Britain’s international secretary stated, as she singled out Taiwan’s want for defense towards China.

In a speech on the U.Okay.’s international coverage Wednesday night time, Liz Truss stated the U.Okay. rejects “the false choice between Euro-Atlantic security and Indo-Pacific security” in favor of “a global NATO.”

“I mean that NATO must have a global outlook, ready to tackle global threats,” Truss stated. “We need to pre-empt threats in the Indo-Pacific, working with allies like Japan and Australia to ensure that the Pacific is protected. We must ensure that democracies like Taiwan are able to defend themselves.”

Western nations have argued that Russian President Vladimir Putin should not be allowed to win the Ukraine warfare or be perceived as with the ability to invade one other nation with impunity, amid fears it might embolden China to behave aggressively towards Taiwan.

Truss’ speech echoes a similar message issued by U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson on the Munich Security Conference in February.

Her remarks come as NATO member states talk about the alliance’s new “strategic concept,” which outlines its mission for the approaching decade and is because of be agreed on the subsequent NATO summit in Madrid on June 29-30.

There is a dwell debate amongst members of the alliance as to how a lot emphasis the brand new doc ought to place on safety threats posed by China within the Indo-Pacific.

Truss in the meantime urged Western allies to produce Ukraine with warplanes, arguing the nation’s warfare towards Russia is “our war” as a result of Ukraine’s victory is a “strategic imperative for all of us.”

She added: “Heavy weapons, tanks, aeroplanes — digging deep into our inventories, ramping up production. We need to do all of this.”

Earlier, Downing Street refused to rule out coaching Ukrainian pilots or sending U.Okay. jets to japanese Europe. “Whilst there are no plans to send things like planes from the U.K., certainly we want to work with other countries to ensure that Ukraine has the equipment that it needs,” Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s spokesman stated.