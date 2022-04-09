UK’s PM, in Ukraine, offers armored vehicles, anti-ship missiles

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, on a go to to Kyiv, Saturday vowed UK armored automobiles and anti-ship missiles for Ukraine as he acclaimed its navy for “the greatest feat of arms of the 21st century.”

“It is because of President [Volodymyr] Zelenskyy’s resolute leadership and the invincible heroism and courage of the Ukrainian people that [Vladimir] Putin’s monstrous aims are being thwarted,” he mentioned after meeting Zelenskyy, in response to a Downing Street assertion.

Johnson set out additional navy support of 120 armored automobiles and new anti-ship missile techniques, “to support Ukraine in this crucial phase while Russia’s illegal assault continues,” the assertion mentioned.

That is on prime of UK support introduced Friday of additional Starstreak anti-aircraft missiles and one other 800 anti-tank missiles, together with “loitering” drones for “precision strikes” towards the Russians.

As world powers held a fundraising spherical for Ukraine, Johnson additionally promised an additional $500 million through the World Bank.

Johnson mentioned it had been a “privilege” to satisfy Zelenskyy in particular person on his shock go to, which was not pre-announced in London.

“Ukraine has defied the odds and pushed back Russian forces from the gates of Kyiv, achieving the greatest feat of arms of the 21st century,” he mentioned.

“I made clear today that the United Kingdom stands unwaveringly with them in this ongoing fight, and we are in it for the long run.”

