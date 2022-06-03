UK’s Prince Andrew tests positive for COVID, to miss Jubilee service
Britain’s Prince Andrew has examined constructive for COVID-19 and
will miss a thanksgiving service being held for Queen Elizabeth on
Friday to mark her 70 years on the throne, a Buckingham Palace
spokesperson stated, Trend stories citing Reuters.
Andrew, the queen’s second son, was compelled to stop royal duties
over his friendship with late convicted intercourse offender Jeffrey
Epstein, and settled a U.S. lawsuit in February wherein he had
been accused of sexually abusing a girl when she was underage.
Andrew, 62, formally referred to as the Duke of York, denied any
wrongdoing.
“The duke has examined constructive for COVID and with remorse will no
longer be attending tomorrow’s service,” a Buckingham Palace
spokesman stated.
A palace supply stated Andrew had seen the 96-year-old queen in
latest days however had been taking common exams. He has not seen the
monarch since he examined constructive.