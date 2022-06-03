Britain’s Prince Andrew has examined constructive for COVID-19 and

will miss a thanksgiving service being held for Queen Elizabeth on

Friday to mark her 70 years on the throne, a Buckingham Palace

spokesperson stated, Trend stories citing Reuters.

Andrew, the queen’s second son, was compelled to stop royal duties

over his friendship with late convicted intercourse offender Jeffrey

Epstein, and settled a U.S. lawsuit in February wherein he had

been accused of sexually abusing a girl when she was underage.

Andrew, 62, formally referred to as the Duke of York, denied any

wrongdoing.

“The duke has examined constructive for COVID and with remorse will no

longer be attending tomorrow’s service,” a Buckingham Palace

spokesman stated.

A palace supply stated Andrew had seen the 96-year-old queen in

latest days however had been taking common exams. He has not seen the

monarch since he examined constructive.