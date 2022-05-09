UK’s Queen Elizabeth pulls out of parliament opening over health issue

Queen Elizabeth II has “reluctantly” pulled out of the state opening of the U.K.’s parliament as a consequence of a well being difficulty, Buckingham Palace confirmed Monday.

In an announcement launched on the eve of Tuesday’s state opening — generally known as the queen’s speech — the palace mentioned the queen “continues to experience episodic mobility problems, and in consultation with her doctors has reluctantly decided that she will not attend the state opening of parliament.”

Her son Prince Charles, the prince of Wales, will learn the queen’s speech setting out the federal government’s legislative plans on her behalf. It would be the first time in 59 years that the monarch has didn’t attend the ceremony.

The queen has been compelled to drag out of quite a lot of latest engagements as a consequence of well being scares and mobility points.

The monarch additionally contracted coronavirus in February. Speaking in April, the queen mentioned the virus had left her feeling “very tired and exhausted.”