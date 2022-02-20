UK’s Queen Elizabeth tests positive for coronavirus

Queen Elizabeth II has examined optimistic for coronavirus, based on U.Ok. media Sunday.

The 95 year-old is experiencing delicate “cold-like symptoms,” the BBC reported, however she intends to proceed “light duties” from her house in Windsor over the approaching weeks.

Queen Elizabeth’s optimistic checks follows a lot of coronavirus instances within the royal household.

Prince Charles tested positive earlier this month, adopted by his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall.