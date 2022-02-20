Europe

UK’s Queen Elizabeth tests positive for coronavirus

Photo of Prince Abraham Prince Abraham4 hours ago
26 1 minute read


Queen Elizabeth II has examined optimistic for coronavirus, based on U.Ok. media Sunday.

The 95 year-old is experiencing delicate “cold-like symptoms,” the BBC reported, however she intends to proceed “light duties” from her house in Windsor over the approaching weeks.

Queen Elizabeth’s optimistic checks follows a lot of coronavirus instances within the royal household.

Prince Charles tested positive earlier this month, adopted by his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall.





Source link

Tags
Photo of Prince Abraham Prince Abraham4 hours ago
26 1 minute read
Photo of Prince Abraham

Prince Abraham

Back to top button