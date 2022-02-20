UK’s Queen Elizabeth tests positive for COVID-19 with ‘light’ symptoms

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth has examined optimistic for COVID-19, Buckingham Palace has introduced.

The palace described her signs as “light” and similar to a chilly.

The 95-year-old monarch had lately been in touch together with her son Prince Charles, two days earlier than he examined optimistic for the coronavirus.

The Queen will nevertheless proceed to hold out “light tasks” at Windsor Castle over the following week, Buckingham Palace defined.

“She will proceed to obtain medical consideration and can comply with all the suitable tips,” the palace mentioned in a press release.

The Queen has acquired three jabs of coronavirus vaccine.

Prince Charles — whose spouse Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Queen’s daughter-in-law, additionally examined optimistic — has since returned to work.

Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, the Queen reached the milestone of 70 years on the throne on February 6, the anniversary of the demise in 1952 of her father King George VI.

She lately returned to public duties following a number of months off after she was advised to relaxation by her docs after spending an evening in hospital for checks in October. She was pressured to cancel appearances at a number of key occasions, together with Remembrance Sunday companies on the COP26 local weather convention in Glasgow.

In the previous week, she has held audiences just about and in individual.

The Queen can be scheduled to attend a string of in-person public engagements within the coming weeks, together with audiences with politicians and diplomats, a diplomatic reception at Windsor on March 2 and the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on March 14.

Public celebrations of the Platinum Jubilee are scheduled for June, with festivities together with a navy parade, a day of horse-racing and neighbourhood events over a protracted weekend from June 2-5.

People who take a look at optimistic for COVID-19 are required to self-isolate for no less than 5 days, although the British authorities says it plans to raise that requirement for England within the coming week.