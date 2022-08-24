Ultimate Kho Kho: Chennai Quick Guns Defeat Gujarat Giants To Clinch Hattrick Of Wins | Other Sports News

In-form Chennai Quick Guns accomplished spectacular hat-trick of wins within the inaugural version of Ultimate Kho Kho by clinching a sensational 2-point win in opposition to Gujarat Giants whereas Telugu Yoddhas secured high place on the factors desk by thrashing Mumbai Khiladis by 12 factors on the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Mahalunge, Pune, Maharashtra on Tuesday. Extending his good efficiency within the league, Ramji Kashyap scored large 20 factors with six dismissals as Chennai Quick Guns completed the thrilling match with a 53-51 rating. Madan additionally contributed with 11 factors for the successful aspect.

While in Telugu Yoddha’s 12-point win skipper Prajwal KH and Sachin Bhargo put up strong performances. Leading from the entrance, Prajwal defended for 3 minutes and one second whereas Bhargo recorded all-round present with 10 factors in assault and three minutes and 47 seconds within the defence handy Mumbai Khiladis their third successive defeat with a 55-43 rating.

With this win, Telugu Yoddhas additionally went previous Gujarat Giants to take high place on the factors desk with 12 factors.

Coming into the match after two back-to-back wins, Chennai Quick Guns made a assured begin. But regardless of a troublesome problem from the opposition, Gujarat Giants managed to safe a slim two-point lead with 27-25 rating on the finish of first innings.

Chennai Quick Guns, nonetheless, gained the momentum within the second a part of the sport once they scored 22 factors within the third flip that saved them forward within the recreation with 47-31 rating.

They additional held their nerves within the essential remaining flip and did not enable sturdy Gujarat Giants rating sufficient factors earlier than securing a nailbiting victory in the long run. Aniket Pote scored 10 factors for Gujarat Giants.

Earlier within the first match of the day, Telugu Yoddhas began off aggressively to complete the primary innings at 28-20.

Helping Mumbai Khiladis to fightback, in-form Durvesh Salunke gave his finest as he not solely secured 4 bonus factors with a defence of three minutes and 11 seconds but in addition restricted Telugu Yoddhas to only 23 factors.

However, with sufficient lead of their favour at 51-24, Prajwal ensured his aspect full the win by spending greater than three minutes on the sector.

Season’s finest defender Salunke, proved his mettle as soon as once more for Mumbai Khiladis with a sensational defence time of 5 minutes and 11 seconds, together with two minutes of first innings. Salunke additionally scored six factors in assault whereas Avik Singh was the opposite high performer for Mumbai Khiladis together with his eight factors.

On Wednesday, Odisha Juggernauts and Mumbai Khiladis will tackle Chennai Quick Guns and Rajasthan Warriors respectively within the first and second match.

Promoted

Six franchises, Chennai Quick Guns, Gujarat Giants, Mumbai Khiladis, Odisha Juggernauts, Rajasthan Warriors and Telugu Yoddhas, have been competing within the Season 1. Ultimate Kho Kho is promoted by Amit Burman in collaboration with the Kho Kho Federation of India.

Final of India’s first-ever franchise-based Kho-Kho league can be performed on September 4.