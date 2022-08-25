Ultraviolette Automotive raises Series D round of funding ahead of F77 launch

Ultraviolette F77 bike has already acquired over 65,000 pre order pursuits of which India, the US, and Europe characterize a major a part of these numbers.

Ultraviolette Automotive, the maker of F77 efficiency electrical bike, has raised a contemporary spherical of Series D funding from a fund managed by EXOR Capital. The firm goals to make use of this funding in the direction of growth of its presence throughout India, in ramping up gross sales of the F77 bike in addition to subsequent growth in worldwide markets together with trials, certifications and gross sales.

With this funding, EXOR Capital joins the cap desk together with TVS Motor, Zoho Corporation, GoFrugal Technologies, Speciale Invest. EXOR Capital is a totally owned subsidiary of EXOR NV and likewise the one largest shareholder in Stellantis and likewise has controlling stakes in firms together with sports activities automobile maker Ferrari. “The funding from Exor is a testomony to our uncompromising ambition to redefine the way forward for mobility,” mentioned Niraj Rajmohan, Co-Founder and CTO, Ultraviolette.

Ultraviolette just lately concluded its first public check journey with an elite group of pilots from the aviation neighborhood. The occasion was held at TAAL (Taneja Aerospace and Aviation Ltd.) airfield on India’s seventy fifth Independence Day. Some members of the Indian aremd forces had been current on the occasion and so they additionally test-rode the production-spec model of the F77 electrical bike.

The bike has been beneath improvement for the previous two years, it’s being aimed towards the fans. The firm will roll out the general public check rides starting September 2022 and can commercially launch the F77 in India this 12 months.

The bike has already acquired over 65,000 pre order pursuits of which India, the USA, and Europe characterize a major a part of these numbers. The bike can speed up from 0-60 kmph in 2.9 seconds and will get a high velocity of 140 kmph. It has a spread of over 200 km on a single cost and it comes as a wise and related electrical bike with distant diagnostics, over-the-air (OTA) upgrades, regenerative braking, a number of journey modes, and bike monitoring.

