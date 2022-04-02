UM Professor, Historian Sues NY Prisons Over Ban Of Attica Uprising Book

NEW YORK (AP) — The creator of a Pulitzer Prize-winning guide in regards to the revolt on the Attica Correctional Facility in 1971 sued New York state jail authorities on Thursday, saying they’ve unconstitutionally banned her guide behind bars.

Author Heather Ann Thompson, a University of Michigan professor, introduced the lawsuit in Manhattan federal courtroom over the remedy by New York State Department of Corrections officers of her guide: “Blood in the Water: The Attica Prison Uprising of 1971,” revealed in 2016.

Named as defendants have been the division’s performing commissioner and a second official with decision-making authority concerning censorship determinations.

The lawsuit contends that the ban is unconstitutional, significantly as a result of the state has blocked inmates from accessing her guide, prevented her from sharing it with inmates and denied her a possibility to contest the ban.

“People have a right to read, and people have a right to history,” Thompson stated in a launch. “We also have a right to have our books read. It’s a shame we live in a country where we censor people and ideas.”

In a doc issued in late January, the New York State Department of Corrections division of Corrections and Community Supervision stated it was division coverage to “encourage incarcerated individuals to read publications from varied sources if such material does not encourage them to engage in behavior that might be disruptive to orderly facility operations.”

The doc stated any supplies additionally “should not incite disobedience towards law enforcement officers or prison personnel.” It added that “incite disobedience” means “to advocate, expressly or by clear implication, acts of disobedience.”

Contacted in regards to the lawsuit Thursday, a corrections spokesperson stated the division can not touch upon pending litigation.

The Attica rebellion started in September 1971 when inmates indignant over residing circumstances seized management of a part of the jail and took a few of its workers hostage. Four days later, the disturbance ended when state troopers and guards shot tear fuel into a jail yard earlier than firing tons of of rounds into the smoke.

The gunfire killed 29 inmates and 10 hostages. In all, 11 workers members and 32 inmates have been killed within the riot and siege. No legislation enforcement officers have been placed on trial for his or her roles within the bloodbath.

The lawsuit was introduced on Thompson’s behalf by the New York Civil Liberties Union and the Civil Rights Clinic on the Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law.

NYCLU Executive Director Donna Lieberman stated the state “cannot censor an important historical text like ‘Blood in the Water’ just because it doesn’t like the content.”

Cardozo’s Civil Rights Clinic Director Betsy Ginsberg stated: “It is, simply put, a history book, and its denial to incarcerated people runs counter to this country’s core values.”

