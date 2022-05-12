Umran Malik certainly capable of playing international cricket: Dale Steyn – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

Dale Steyn has warned India about misusing Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Umran Malik and urged to handle the velocity sensation effectively. Umran has had a cold and hot IPL to date however former South African seamer feels there isn’t any have to strive something too totally different.

“[No need to] try anything too different, stick to what you know and what works for you. The moment you start introducing different things to your body, maybe in the gym or in the bowling action, that is when injuries sneak in. For him, it is about managing what he does,” Steyn instructed The Week.

Steyn feels Umran has what it takes to play cricket on the worldwide degree and insisted that the style by which the speedster is used will probably be crucial.

Read: ‘156 will go for 256 off the bat’ – Ravi Shastri warns Umran Malik to hit right lengths to be effective

“How India makes use of him is as much as them, however he’s definitely able to taking part in worldwide cricket. One man bowling 150kmph constantly; I feel each worldwide workforce will need him. How and the place you utilize him is crucial,” Steyn stated.

“…tell you he is looking for pace all the time. This makes batters think differently in the way they approach him and where they score off him. That is the reason he has picked up wickets. The message to him is to keep things simple. [Just] stay straight, look to attack the stumps, use the bouncer, be smart when you want to change pace, and bowl to your field,” Steyn concluded on Umran.

After some off-colour outings, the place he leaked loads of runs, Umran would now look to finish the season on a excessive with constant performances and assist SRH keep alive within the race to the playoffs. Along with Abdul Samad, Umran was one in all SRH’s uncapped retentions. While Samad misplaced his place within the XI early within the season, Umran has featured in all fixtures for the Kane Williamson-led unit.

Read all of the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, IPL Live Score, IPL 2022 schedule, IPL 2022 Points table and Entertainment News. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.