Umran Malik, Kuldeep Yadav Named In India A’s Series Against New Zealand A | Cricket News

Gujarat opener Priyank Panchal was on Wednesday named captain of the 16-member India ‘A’ squad for the three four-day video games towards New Zealand ‘A’, beginning later this month. Apart from Panchal, the squad additionally consists of the likes of Ruturaj Gaikwad, Kuldeep Yadav, and Prasidh Krishna. Pace sensation Umran Malik, 22, has additionally been named within the squad. The selectors additionally took into consideration performances of these gamers who fared properly within the home season and named the likes of Bengal’s star batter Abhimanyu Easwaran, Madhya Pradesh’s Ranji Trophy profitable hero Rajat Patidar, and Mumbai’s Sarfaraz Khan.

The workforce additionally consists of plenty of uncapped gamers, corresponding to younger batter Tilak Varma, medium pacer Mukesh Kumar and Yash Dayal.

Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy stadium will host the primary and the third red-ball video games, whereas the second match will happen at Hubli’s Rajnagar stadium.

Promoted

Chennai’s MA Chidambaram stadium will host the three one-day video games, squad for which shall be introduced later.

India A Squad: Priyank Panchal (Captain), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraaz Khan, Tilak Varma, KS Bharat (wk), Upendra Yadav (wk), Kuldeep Yadav, Saurabh Kumar, Rahul Chahar, Prasidh Krishna, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar, Yash Dayal, Arzan Nagwaswalla.