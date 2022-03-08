UN: 2 million people have now fled Ukraine

Two million folks have now fled from the battle in Ukraine, U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi stated on Tuesday.

“Today the outflow of refugees from Ukraine reaches two million people. Two million,” Grandi tweeted. In a country of roughly 44 million folks, that’s about 4.5 p.c of the Ukrainian inhabitants.

Most refugees have left for neighboring nations, resembling Hungary, Slovakia, Moldova and Poland. Polish Health Minister Adam Niedzielski told reporters on Monday that greater than 100,000 folks per day are arriving in Poland, lower than two weeks after Russia’s deadly invasion started.

Grandi’s remarks come because the EU agreed final week to give rapid protections and rights to Ukrainians fleeing the battle, invoking for the primary time a 20-year-old energy designed to assist shelter refugees.

Russian forces continued to bomb evacuation routes in Irpin close to Kyiv and in different main cities on Monday. According to Ukrainian authorities, a minimum of 13 civilians have been killed in an airstrike on a bread manufacturing unit close to Kyiv. More than 700,000 Ukrainians throughout the nation are with out energy, amid the Russian shelling.