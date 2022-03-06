UN agency: Number of Ukrainian refugees hits 1.5 million

The variety of Ukrainians fleeing the struggle to neighboring nations has reached 1.5 million in 10 days, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees stated on Sunday.

“10 days. 1.5 million people. This is now the fastest growing refugee crisis since World War II. In the coming days millions more lives will be uprooted, unless there is an immediate end to this senseless conflict,” the company tweeted.

The majority of refugees have fled to neighboring Poland, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia and different European Union nations, in addition to Moldova and Russia.

The EU final week agreed to present fast safety to Ukrainians escaping the struggle, together with prompt rights to reside and work inside the bloc, and likewise providing them entry to social-service advantages like housing and medical care.