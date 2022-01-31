UN always ready to help Azerbaijan in supporting women – resident coordinator

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 31

By Maryana Ahmadova – Trend:

UN is all the time prepared to assist Azerbaijan in supporting girls, the group’s resident coordinator within the nation Vladanka Andreyeva stated, Trend experiences.

Andreyeva made the comment at a convention entitled “Women, peace and security: the role of women in post-conflict recovery”.

“It’s extremely gratifying that women in Azerbaijan strive to contribute to the development of the liberated lands,” she famous.

Besides, in line with her, it’s crucial that ladies have the proper of voting and take their place in society.

The resident coordinator additionally famous that this yr Azerbaijan and the UN mark the thirtieth anniversary of their partnership.

Andreyeva expressed hope for the additional profitable growth of this cooperation.

The convention is being held by the Center for Analysis of International Relations along with the UN Office in Azerbaijan.

The goal of the occasion is to create a platform for interplay, the change of concepts and expertise on this space, in addition to the dialogue of finest practices and the formation of recent methods to advertise the ladies, peace and safety agenda in Azerbaijan extra extensively.