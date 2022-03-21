UN boss: ‘Madness’ to back fossil fuels as global energy crunch bites

“Countries could become so consumed by the immediate fossil fuel supply gap that they neglect or knee-cap policies to cut fossil fuel use. “This is madness. Addiction to fossil fuels is mutually assured destruction. “As current events make all too clear, our continued reliance on fossil fuels puts the global economy and energy security at the mercy of geopolitical shocks and crises.” A spokesman for Energy and Emissions Reduction Minister Angus Taylor stated that whereas international emissions are forecast to extend by round 14 per cent this decade, Australia’s emissions are forecast to fall by as much as 15 per cent. “The Morrison Government will continue to take real and practical action to reduce emissions – and reduce the cost of the technologies that will make net zero practically achievable,” he stated.

Last week an evaluation by scientists at Climate Resource and commissioned by WWF discovered that Australia was on observe to emit twice as a lot greenhouse fuel because it ought to if the nation was to do its fair proportion of retaining the world to 1.5 levels. Mr Guterres’ speech comes as scientists nervously watch record-breaking warmth waves at each poles and a marine heatwave that has already begun to trigger widespread bleaching of the Great Barrier Reef. Last week heat moist air from southern Australia travelled south and penetrated unusually deep into east Antarctica, driving temperatures up by between 10 and 40 levels above regular. “It could have just been a freak weather event. That happens. But if this starts happening regularly it would be seriously terrifying,” stated Dr Will Hobbs, a scientist with the Australian Antarctic Program Partnership on the University of Tasmania. One climate station in Antarctica on Friday recorded temperatures about 40 levels hotter than common. Credit:WeatherBell