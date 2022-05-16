UN chief appalled by racist shooting in Buffalo, New York
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was appalled by Saturday’s
killing of 10 folks in a vile act of racist violent extremism in
Buffalo, New York, his deputy spokesman mentioned, Trend experiences citing
Xinhua.
Guterres prolonged his deepest condolences to the households and
family members of the victims and hoped justice might be served swiftly,
mentioned Farhan Haq, the deputy spokesman, in an announcement.
“The secretary-general condemns within the strongest phrases racism in
all its kinds and discrimination based mostly on race, faith, perception or
nationwide origin. We should all work collectively towards constructing extra
peaceable and inclusive societies,” mentioned the assertion.
A closely armed 18-year-old white man shot and killed 10 folks
and injured three others at a grocery store in Buffalo of New York
State on Saturday. The capturing was being investigated as a hate
crime and an act of racially motivated violent extremism, mentioned U.S.
authorities.