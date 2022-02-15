UN Chief Calls For Diplomacy To Defuse Russia-Ukraine Tensions

UN has some 1,660 employees in Ukraine together with 1,440 Ukrainians and 220 foreigners.

United Nations chief Antonio Guterres spoke to the overseas ministers of Russia and Ukraine on Monday, expressing “serious concern” over the heightened tensions between the nations, his spokesman stated.

During the phone talks, Guterres informed Russia’s high diplomat Sergei Lavrov and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dymtro Kuleba that diplomacy was the one manner ahead, stated spokesman Stephane Dujarric.

“The secretary general expressed to both foreign ministers his serious concern over the heightened tensions around Ukraine,” Dujarric informed reporters.

“He welcomed the ongoing diplomatic discussions to defuse those tensions and underline yet again the fact that there is no alternative to diplomacy,” the spokesman added.

Dujarric stated Guterres was nonetheless satisfied that Russia won’t invade Ukraine, a place he expressed throughout a press convention on January 21.

“I dont believe his opinion has changed in any way,” stated the spokesman throughout his every day briefing on the UN headquarters in New York.

The head of the world physique was because of attend a month-to-month lunch Monday with 15 UN Security Council ambassadors on the diplomatic mission of Russia, which presently holds the rotating presidency of the council.

Afterwards, Guterres will make an announcement to the media, Dujarric stated.

The United Nations has some 1,660 employees in Ukraine together with 1,440 Ukrainians and 220 foreigners.

“There are no plans for evacuation or relocation of UN staff” from Ukraine, Dujarric stated.

The Security Council is due Thursday to carry an annual assembly on Ukraine and the Minsk agreements, which sought to finish conflict within the japanese Donbas area of Ukraine.

