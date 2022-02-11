UN chief calls on ‘all parties’ to ‘preserve stability’ in Libya

UN chief Antonio Guterres known as Friday on “all parties to continue to preserve stability in Libya as a top priority,” after the nation discovered itself with two competing prime ministers, elevating the specter of renewed violence.

The secretary-general reminded “all institutions of the primary goal of holding national elections as soon possible,” in an announcement saying that he “takes note” of the Libyan parliament’s naming of a brand new prime minister.

The UN chief’s assertion didn’t point out by identify both Libya’s interim Prime Minister Abdelhamid Dbeibah or the brand new prime minister appointed on Thursday, Fathi Bashagha.

Guterres additionally didn’t repeat what his spokesman had stated a day earlier, specifically that the UN has continued to assist Dbeibah as interim prime minister.

War-torn Libya’s parliament, based mostly within the nation’s east lots of of miles (kilometers) from the capital, voted to interchange Dbeibah with former inside minister Bashagha, elevating the prospect of an influence battle within the capital after a 12 months and a half of relative calm.

Dbeibah, a development tycoon appointed a 12 months in the past as a part of United Nations-led peace efforts, has vowed solely at hand energy to a authorities that emerges from a democratic vote.

His unity authorities took workplace in early 2021.

But when December 24 elections have been cancelled amid deep divisions over their authorized foundation and a number of other controversial candidates, his rivals charged that his mandate had ended.

