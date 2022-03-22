UN chief calls Russia-Ukraine war ‘unwinnable’

UN chief Antonio Guterres stated Tuesday that it was time for Russia to finish its “absurd war” in Ukraine, declaring the battle “unwinnable.”

The secretary common instructed reporters on the world physique’s headquarters in New York that the struggle “is going nowhere, fast.”

“For more than two weeks, Mariupol has been encircled by the Russian army and relentlessly bombed, shelled and attacked. For what?” he stated.

“Even if Mariupol falls, Ukraine cannot be conquered city by city, street by street, house by house.”

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Guterres added that “the only outcome” to extra combating was “more suffering, more destruction, and more horror as far as the eye can see.”

Negotiators from Moscow and Kyiv have held ongoing talks geared toward ending practically 4 weeks of fierce combating, however have did not announce any progress to date.

Guterres stated although that he believed diplomatic negotiations to carry a halt to combating have been making headway.

“There is enough on the table to cease hostilities now and seriously negotiate now.”

“This war is unwinnable. Sooner or later, it will have to move from the battlefield to the peace table. That is inevitable,” he added.

The UN General Assembly is because of reconvene a particular emergency session on Ukraine on Wednesday and maintain a vote this week on a non-binding French and Mexican decision condemning Russia’s invasion.

Earlier this month, 141 out of 193 United Nations member states supported an analogous decision.

The vote will point out whether or not Russia has misplaced or gained any help over its actions since that vote on March 2.

South Africa, which abstained final time round, has circulated a rival draft decision which requires an finish to hostilities however makes no point out of Russia because the aggressor.

Read extra:

More than 3.5 million people have fled Ukraine in one month: UNHCR

Russian newspaper blames army death toll report on hack

Five dead in Russian strikes in east Ukraine, Kyiv says