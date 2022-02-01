UN chief condemns N. Korea moratorium-breaching missile test

UN chief Antonio Guterres condemned on Tuesday North Korea’s latest ballistic missile check, which broke a 2018 moratorium by Pyongyang.

North Korea confirmed on Monday it had fired a Hwasong-12 “ground-to-ground intermediate- and long-range ballistic missile,” state media reported, in a primary check since 2017 of a weapon that highly effective.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Earlier in January, North Korea had threatened to desert a virtually five-year-long, self-imposed moratorium on testing long-range and nuclear weapons, blaming US “hostile” coverage for forcing its hand.

Guterres condemned the launch as “a clear violation of Security Council resolutions,” in a press release.

“It is of great concern that the DPRK has again disregarded any consideration for international flight or maritime safety,” he added, utilizing the acronym for North Korea’s full identify.

He urged Pyongyang “to desist from taking any further counter-productive actions” and known as for a diplomatic answer.

The check on Sunday was North Korea’s seventh in January — essentially the most ever carried out by the nation in a calendar month, elevating fears Pyongyang might renew nuclear and intercontinental missile checks.

In 2017, the UN Security Council on three events determined unanimously to impose new heavy financial sanctions on Pyongyang for its nuclear and missile checks.

The sanctions, the Council’s newest present of unity over North Korea, goal the nation’s oil imports in addition to its coal, iron, textile or fishing exports.

Read extra: N. Korea confirms test of missile capable of striking Guam