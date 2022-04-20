UN chief denounces Russia offensive, calls for four-day truce

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday denounced Russia’s recent offensive in japanese Ukraine and known as for a four-day truce to mark Orthodox Holy Week.

Russia launched dozens of airstrikes throughout japanese Ukraine in a single day, as a brand new part of the bloody battle opened with combating raging within the Donbas area.

“Instead of a celebration of new life, this Easter coincides with a Russian offensive in eastern Ukraine,” Guterres instructed reporters.

“The intense concentration of forces and firepower makes this battle inevitably more violent, bloody and destructive,” he mentioned, calling for a “humanitarian pause” from Holy Thursday till Easter Sunday on April 24.

“Easter is a season for renewal, resurrection and hope…. But this year, Holy Week is being observed under the cloud of a war.”

“Hundreds of thousands of lives hang in the balance,” the United Nations chief mentioned.

Ukraine’s armed forces confirmed combating had elevated all through the east, after President Volodymyr Zelenskyy mentioned Russia had kicked off the extensively anticipated offensive within the Donbas, Ukraine’s industrial heartland.

Russia’s army marketing campaign refocused on Donbas, which pro-Moscow separatists have partly managed since 2014, after its efforts to seize the capital Kyiv had been thwarted.

Guterres mentioned a truce would enable secure passage for civilians to flee the japanese battle zone, and for humanitarian assist to be delivered to the hardest-hit areas.

