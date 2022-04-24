UN chief discusses Jerusalem tensions with Israeli and Palestinian leaders

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres mentioned the continuing flare-up of tensions round Jerusalem’s holy websites in separate calls Saturday with the Israeli prime minister and Palestinian president.

In statements launched after each calls, the UN mentioned Guterres mentioned “efforts to lower tensions, end provocations and unilateral steps, and restore calm”.

More than 200 individuals, principally Palestinians, have been wounded over the previous week in clashes in and across the Al-Aqsa compound, a holy web site for each Muslims and Jews.

Palestinians have been outraged by an enormous Israeli police deployment and repeated visits by Jews to the holy web site, which is ruled via a tenuous power-sharing settlement.

Guterres “reiterated that the status quo at the Holy Sites must be upheld and respected,” each statements learn.

The clashes at Al-Aqsa come amid a wave of lethal violence, which has sparked fears of a wider battle.

Rocket launches from the Gaza Strip on Wednesday and Thursday prompted retaliatory strikes from Israel.

But after related assaults from Gaza on Friday evening and Saturday morning, Israel determined to not launch counterattacks, as a substitute saying it could shut its solely border to the enclave on Sunday.

