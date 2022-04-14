UN chief discusses Yemen in phone call with Saudi crown prince

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman acquired a cellphone name from United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported early on Thursday.

Guterres expressed his gratitude for the Kingdom’s efforts in attaining a truce between combatants in Yemen.

The UN chief additionally praised Saudi Arabia’s efforts to achieve a political answer to the conflict in Yemen that has been raging since 2014.

The dialog got here after the UN envoy to Yemen Hans Grundberg delivered a speech within the Yemeni capital Sanaa, held by the Iran-backed Houthi militia.

Grundberg known as for “serious engagement” to uphold a truce between the Arab Coalition and the Houthis.

The two sides agreed to a ceasefire originally of April, marking the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

“While we see that the truce is broadly holding, we need to be mindful of the challenges, too,” the Swedish diplomat stated on Wednesday.

“We are relying on the parties’ continued commitment and serious engagement in upholding the truce,” he added.

Yemen’s president final week handed his powers to a brand new management council tasked with holding peace talks with the Houthis.

Saudi Arabia and different Gulf Arab nations fashioned the Arab Coalition to intervene in Yemen’s civil conflict in 2015, after combating broke out the earlier 12 months.

