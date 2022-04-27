UN chief Guterres announces arrival in Ukraine after Russia visit

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres introduced his arrival in Kyiv on Wednesday following talks in Moscow with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“I have arrived in Ukraine after visiting Moscow,” he wrote on his official Twitter account as he landed forward of talks with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“We will continue our work to expand humanitarian support and secure the evacuation of civilians from conflict zones. The sooner this war ends, the better — for the sake of Ukraine, Russia, and the world,” Guterres tweeted.

At the Moscow talks on Tuesday, Guterres repeated requires each Russia and Ukraine to work collectively to arrange “safe and effective” humanitarian corridors in war-torn Ukraine.

In flip, Putin advised him he hoped that negotiations might finish the battle which noticed Russian troops invading Ukraine on February 24.

“Despite the fact that the military operation is ongoing, we still hope that we will be able to reach agreements on the diplomatic track,” the Russian chief stated in televised remarks.

Talks had been going down in Turkey however stalled after the invention of civilian our bodies in areas close to Kyiv beforehand occupied by Russian forces.

