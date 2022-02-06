UN chief Guterres to China’s leaders: Allow ‘credible’ visit by rights envoy

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres instructed Chinese leaders on Saturday that he anticipated authorities to permit UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet to make a “credible visit” to the nation, together with Xinjiang, the United Nations stated.

Guterres met with China’s President Xi Jinping and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the sidelines of the Winter Olympics, based on a UN readout of the conferences.

Bachelet has lengthy sought entry to Xinjiang to research accusations of abuse towards ethnic Uyghurs. The challenge has soured relations between Beijing and the West, sparking accusations of genocide from Washington and a US-led diplomatic boycott by some nations of the Winter Olympics.

“The Secretary-General … expressed his expectation that the contacts between the office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights and the Chinese authorities will allow for a credible visit of the High Commissioner to China, including Xinjiang,” stated the UN readout of Guterres’ conferences.

Bachelet’s workplace in Geneva stated final month that conversations had been underway for a attainable journey to the realm in northwest China within the first half of the 12 months.

Rights teams accuse China of widescale abuses towards Uyghurs and different minority teams, together with torture, compelled labor and detention of 1 million individuals in internment camps.

China calls them re-education and coaching amenities, denies abuses, and says it’s combating non secular extremism.

Guterres additionally mentioned Afghanistan and local weather change — amongst different points — throughout his conferences with Xi and Wang.

“The Secretary-General recognized the important efforts China is making to address climate change but reiterated the appeal for additional efforts to accelerate the transition to the green economy to bridge the emissions gap,” stated the UN assertion.

Guterres traveled to Beijing to attend the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics on Friday. The ceremony concluded with the Olympic flame cauldron lit by two younger Chinese Olympians, considered one of them a member of China’s Uyghur minority.

