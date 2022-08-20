UN chief makes surprise visit to Moldova after trip to Odessa
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres arrived in Moldova on
Friday evening on a shock go to, having travelled by automobile from
Odessa, the Moldovan president’s press workplace stated, Trend studies citing
TASS.
“The stopover in Chisinau, which had not initially been deliberate
within the itinerary introduced by the United Nations, came about after
Guterres had visited Odessa on Friday to see firsthand how the
settlement on Ukrainian grain exports is being carried out,” the
press workplace stated in a press release.
Guterres is predicted to carry a gathering with Moldovan President
Maia Sandu on Saturday earlier than flying to Istanbul, the place he’ll
wrap up his European tour by visiting the Joint Coordination
Center, which oversees the implementation of the deal on Ukrainian
grain exports.