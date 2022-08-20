UN chief makes surprise visit to Moldova after trip to Odessa

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres arrived in Moldova on

Friday evening on a shock go to, having travelled by automobile from

Odessa, the Moldovan president’s press workplace stated, Trend studies citing

TASS.

“The stopover in Chisinau, which had not initially been deliberate

within the itinerary introduced by the United Nations, came about after

Guterres had visited Odessa on Friday to see firsthand how the

settlement on Ukrainian grain exports is being carried out,” the

press workplace stated in a press release.

Guterres is predicted to carry a gathering with Moldovan President

Maia Sandu on Saturday earlier than flying to Istanbul, the place he’ll

wrap up his European tour by visiting the Joint Coordination

Center, which oversees the implementation of the deal on Ukrainian

grain exports.