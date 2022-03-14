UN chief: prospect of nuclear conflict back ‘within realm of possibility’ over Ukrain

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday sounded the alarm over Russia elevating the alert stage for its nuclear forces after invading Ukraine, describing it a “bone-chilling development.”

“The prospect of nuclear conflict, once unthinkable, is now back within the realm of possibility,” Guterres instructed reporters, and repeated his name for a right away cessation of hostilities.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine that started on Feb. 24 has to this point despatched greater than 2.8 million folks fleeing throughout Ukraine’s borders and trapped a whole bunch of hundreds in besieged cities whereas triggering broad Western sanctions on Russia.

Russian President Vladimir Putin late final month stated that his nation’s nuclear forces must be placed on excessive alert, elevating fears that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine may result in nuclear battle. US officers have stated they’ve seen no cause to this point to vary Washington’s nuclear alert ranges.

Guterres has additionally referred to as for the preservation of the safety and security of nuclear services after a fireplace on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear energy plant in Ukraine, Europe’s largest of its sort, that broke out throughout a takeover of the plant by Russian forces.

“It is time to stop the horror unleashed on the people of Ukraine and get on the path of diplomacy and peace,” Guterres stated.

He additionally stated the UN was going to allocate an additional $40 million from its Central Emergency Response fund to ramp up humanitarian help for Ukraine.

“This funding will help get critical supplies of food, water, medicines and other lifesaving aid into the country as well as provide cash assistance,” Guterres stated.

