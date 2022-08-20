UN chief says Ukraine grain shipments offer ‘hope’ during Turkey visit

UN Secretary General António Guterres stated Ukrainian grain shipments supply “hope” for the world throughout his go to to Turkey on Saturday.

Some 25 ships have carried over 600,000 tons of grain since a deal was brokered between Ukraine and Russia in late July.

Grain exports had been blocked at Ukraine’s southern ports amid combating within the nation.

Speaking in Istanbul, Guterres stated the shipments have been the “beginning of a much longer process”.

“More than 650,000 metric tons of grain and other food are already on their way to markets around the world,” he stated.

“I was so moved watching the wheat fill up the hold of the ship. It was the loading of hope for so many around the world.”

On Friday, Guterres visited Odessa – Ukraine’s foremost port on the Black Sea – the place he known as for monetary help for poorer international locations going through meals shortages.

“As these ports open, I appeal for wealthier countries to also open their wallets and their hearts. After all, the movement of grains doesn’t mean much to countries that cannot afford it,” he stated.

“It is time for enormous and beneficiant assist so growing international locations should purchase the meals from this and different ports – and folks can purchase it.

“Developing countries need access to financing now. They need debt relief now. They need resources to invest in their people now.”