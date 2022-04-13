UN chief says Ukraine humanitarian ceasefire ‘doesn’t seem possible’

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres mentioned Wednesday {that a} “ceasefire in Ukraine doesn’t seem possible,” indicating that the United Nations was nonetheless ready for solutions from Russia to proposals for evacuating civilians and delivering support.

“That was our appeal for humanitarian reasons, but it doesn’t seem possible,” he mentioned at a press convention.

Guterres just lately despatched UN humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths to Moscow and Kyiv with the purpose of cementing a ceasefire.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Aid companies have repeatedly tried to evacuate civilians from Ukrainian cities reminiscent of Mariupol, besieged for weeks by Russian invading forces.

Asked if he believed a “genocide” was underway in Ukraine, as US President Joe Biden said on Tuesday, the UN chief was cautious to not use the time period.

“Genocide is strictly defined in international law. And for the UN, we rely on the final legal determination by the appropriate judicial bodies,” he mentioned, noting that an investigation into the warfare in Ukraine had been opened by the International Criminal Court based mostly in The Hague.

Guterres additionally urged the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank, that are as a result of maintain their spring conferences in Washington quickly, to launch cash for creating nations affected by the invasion’s fallout.

The UN says 69 nations, almost a 3rd of them in Africa, are feeling the affect on meals provides, vitality sources and monetary techniques.

“The money is there, it needs to be used,” Guterres mentioned.

Read extra:

Finland, Sweden move ahead toward possible NATO membership despite Russia warning

Kremlin rejects idea of exchanging Ukraine’s Putin ally

Ukraine says corn exports could fall to 17 million tons in 2021/22