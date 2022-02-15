UN chief speaks with Russia, Ukraine, still believes there will not be conflict

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres spoke individually on Monday with the international ministers of Russia and Ukraine and nonetheless believed “from his own analysis, his own hopes” that there wouldn’t be a battle, a UN spokesman mentioned.

The UN has no plans to evacuate or relocate out of Ukraine any of its greater than 1,600 employees – of which 220 are international employees and greater than 1,400 are Ukrainian – UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric additionally mentioned.

He expressed “serious concern” throughout his telephone calls with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Monday over the heightened tensions.

“He welcomed the ongoing diplomatic discussions to defuse those tensions and underlined, yet again, the fact that there is no alternative to diplomacy,” Dujarric mentioned.

When requested if the outreach might sign a larger mediation position for the UN, Dujarric mentioned: “The Secretary-General said his good offices are always available… It is his duty and responsibility as Secretary-General to be in touch with many of the parties involved in this current situation.”

Guterres mentioned three weeks in the past he was satisfied a Russian invasion wouldn’t occur.

