UN chief strongly condemns terrorist attack on Somalia’s Hayat hotel
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres strongly condemned the
terrorist assault on the Hayat Hotel in Mogadishu, the capital and
most populous metropolis of Somalia, Trend studies citing Xinhua.
Through an announcement, the UN chief expressed his deep condolences
to the households of the victims in addition to the federal government and folks
of Somalia, including that he wished a swift restoration to the
injured.
The high UN official reiterated the UN’s solidarity with the
authorities and the individuals of Somalia of their struggle towards
terrorism and their march in direction of peace.
At least 20 individuals have reportedly been killed and no less than 40
individuals wounded after unidentified gunmen stormed the upscale lodge
on Friday night time. Security forces rescued many others, together with
kids, from the scene of the assault.