UN chief strongly condemns terrorist attack on Somalia’s Hayat hotel

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres strongly condemned the

terrorist assault on the Hayat Hotel in Mogadishu, the capital and

most populous metropolis of Somalia, Trend studies citing Xinhua.

Through an announcement, the UN chief expressed his deep condolences

to the households of the victims in addition to the federal government and folks

of Somalia, including that he wished a swift restoration to the

injured.

The high UN official reiterated the UN’s solidarity with the

authorities and the individuals of Somalia of their struggle towards

terrorism and their march in direction of peace.

At least 20 individuals have reportedly been killed and no less than 40

individuals wounded after unidentified gunmen stormed the upscale lodge

on Friday night time. Security forces rescued many others, together with

kids, from the scene of the assault.