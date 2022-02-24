UN chief urges Putin to stop conflict for ‘humanity’s’ sake

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres made a direct, impassioned plea Wednesday to Vladimir Putin to cease — “in the name of humanity” — the Russian navy assault on Ukraine.

Speaking after an emergency Security Council session, which coincided with the Russian president’s announcement of navy operations towards Ukraine, a clearly emotional Guterres stated it was “the saddest day” of his tenure as UN chief.

“President Putin, in the name of humanity, bring your troops back to Russia.

“In the name of humanity, do not allow to start in Europe what could be the worst war since the beginning of the century,” he stated.

“The conflict must stop now,” he added.

Soon after Putin’s announcement, explosions have been heard within the Ukrainian capital Kyiv and different cities.

Weeks of intense diplomacy on the UN and elsewhere to avert battle and the imposition of Western sanctions on Russia failed to discourage Putin, who had massed between 150,000 and 200,000 troops alongside the borders of Ukraine

The United States stated it might current a decision condemning Russia’s aggression on the Security Council on Thursday, with a vote anticipated the next day.

“The council will need to act,” stated US ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield.

Wednesday’s emergency session concerned some notably heated exchanges between the Ukrainian and Russian envoys.

“There is no purgatory for war criminals. They go straight to hell, Ambassador,” Ukraine’s Sergiy Kyslytsya instructed his Russian counterpart Vassily Nebenzia.

Nebenzia replied that Moscow’s aggression was not aimed on the Ukrainian folks, however moderately “the junta that is in power in Kyiv.”

Speaking to reporters after the session, Guterres stated a full-scale battle would come at monumental human price and have a devastating financial impression that might be felt all over the world.

“What is clear for me is that this war doesn’t make any sense… And it will cause, if it doesn’t stop, a level of suffering Europe has not known since, at least, the Balkan crisis,” he added.

Warnings of a potential Russian invasion had mounted over weeks, as Moscow massed troops on Ukraine’s borders and earlier this week acknowledged the independence of two breakaway japanese Ukraine areas.

Putin has defied a barrage of worldwide criticism over the disaster, with some Western leaders saying he was not rational.

His announcement of navy motion got here after the Kremlin stated insurgent leaders in japanese Ukraine had requested Moscow for navy assist towards Kyiv, and forward of a last-ditch summit involving European Union leaders in Brussels deliberate for Thursday.

