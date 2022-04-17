UN chief welcomes creation of new IMF trust

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Saturday welcomed the

creation of the Resilience and Sustainability Trust (RST) by the

International Monetary Fund (IMF), mentioned his spokesman, Trend stories citing

Xinhua.

Guterres congratulated IMF Managing Director Kristalina

Georgieva and the Executive Board for approving the brand new RST

efficient May 1, mentioned spokesman Stephane Dujarric in a

assertion.

“The RST builds in a long-term perspective and can assist

creating international locations and weak middle-income international locations in

addressing points resembling local weather change and the protracted

COVID-19 pandemic, whereas additionally bettering resilience to future

shocks,” the assertion mentioned.

“An extended-term perspective is required if we’re to deal with not solely

the present three-dimensional crises however retain hope of rescuing

the Sustainable Development Goals,” it added.