UN chief welcomes creation of new IMF trust
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Saturday welcomed the
creation of the Resilience and Sustainability Trust (RST) by the
International Monetary Fund (IMF), mentioned his spokesman, Trend stories citing
Xinhua.
Guterres congratulated IMF Managing Director Kristalina
Georgieva and the Executive Board for approving the brand new RST
efficient May 1, mentioned spokesman Stephane Dujarric in a
assertion.
“The RST builds in a long-term perspective and can assist
creating international locations and weak middle-income international locations in
addressing points resembling local weather change and the protracted
COVID-19 pandemic, whereas additionally bettering resilience to future
shocks,” the assertion mentioned.
“An extended-term perspective is required if we’re to deal with not solely
the present three-dimensional crises however retain hope of rescuing
the Sustainable Development Goals,” it added.