UN complaint for asylum seeker ‘tortured’ in Greece

Activists mentioned Wednesday they filed a UN grievance on behalf of an Iranian asylum seeker who alleged she was tortured and overwhelmed throughout a number of detentions in Greece earlier than being repeatedly deported to Turkey.

Parvin A, the asylum seeker who now lives in Germany, alleged that not solely did she endure abuse however that she witnessed the beating of kids and a pregnant lady throughout six detentions in Greece.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The asylum seeker spoke in a pre-recorded video throughout a web-based information convention with the ECCHR, which mentioned it filed a grievance on her behalf with the United Nations Human Rights Committee, which displays implementation of the worldwide covenant on civil and political rights by member states.

Hanaa Hakiki, a senior authorized advisor at ECCHR, instructed the information convention monitored in Athens that Parvin A seeks recourse for arbitrary detention in “inhuman” situations, mistreatment and abstract expulsion from Greece.

ECCHR, a Berlin-based legal professionals’ activist group, mentioned she had managed to sneak out uncommon photos and photographs of alleged abuse on her cellphone forward of three of her six deportations to Turkey.

“We have never seen such footage from inside border guard stations before,” mentioned Stefanos Levidis, a researcher at investigative website Forensic Architecture who spoke on the press convention.

Parvin A, the asylum seeker, mentioned she had been “handcuffed, beaten, shot at, tear-gassed, tortured and nearly killed” throughout six expulsions from Greece to Turkey between February and June 2020.

She mentioned she left Iran over alleged gender-based persecution, which might qualify her for asylum in European or different international locations.

She alleged she additionally witnessed beatings of different asylum seekers, together with that of kids and a pregnant lady, and was detained in soiled border station cells and an airless container.

Border guards had smashed the asylum seekers’ cellphones and seized their meals and clothes, she alleged.

NGOs in Greece have repeatedly decried the alleged mistreatment of migrants and refugees in camps and on the European Union nation’s borders, which Greece’s authorities steadfastly denies.

“Death and torture at the borders of Europe have become an acceptable alternative to migration,” Nils Muiznieks, Europe director of Amnesty International mentioned Wednesday, noting that the current political local weather in Europe was “more forgiving” to such rights violations.

Read extra:

Turkey: 12 bodies of migrants recovered at Greek border

At least seven Bangladeshi migrants on boat to Italy’s Lampedusa die of hypothermia

Iraq says almost 4,000 repatriated from Belarus borders