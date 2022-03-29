Europe
UN concerned about tensions in Karabakh
Reports of rising tensions in Karabakh are of concern, the UN
welcomes efforts to cut back it in a trilateral format, in addition to by
the OSCE Minsk Group, Spokesperson for the United Nations
Secretary-General mentioned on Tuesday, Trend experiences citing TASS.
“We are involved about experiences of pressure in Karabakh. We
welcome trilateral de-escalation efforts and the OSCE Minsk Group
Co-Chairs,” he mentioned.
He added that UN calls on all events to chorus from any
actions and statements that might result in an escalation of the
scenario, in addition to to resolve all points by way of direct
dialogue