UN concerned about tensions in Karabakh

Reports of rising tensions in Karabakh are of concern, the UN

welcomes efforts to cut back it in a trilateral format, in addition to by

the OSCE Minsk Group, Spokesperson for the United Nations

Secretary-General mentioned on Tuesday, Trend experiences citing TASS.

“We are involved about experiences of pressure in Karabakh. We

welcome trilateral de-escalation efforts and the OSCE Minsk Group

Co-Chairs,” he mentioned.

He added that UN calls on all events to chorus from any

actions and statements that might result in an escalation of the

scenario, in addition to to resolve all points by way of direct

dialogue