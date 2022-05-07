UN decries ‘shocking’ Christian-Muslim clashes in Ethiopia | News24

A employee holds a curtain as he exhibits a broken window in a bookshop within the metropolis of Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on May 3, 2022. Ethiopian police briefly clashed with younger Muslims in Addis Ababa on May 3, 2022 throughout prayers to mark the top of Ramadan.

The UN human rights chief voiced alarm Saturday at latest lethal clashes between Muslims and Orthodox Christians in Ethiopia and known as on authorities to analyze and convey perpetrators to justice.

United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet mentioned she was “deeply distressed” by the violence that erupted late final month in northern Ethiopia, reportedly killing at the very least 30 folks and injuring greater than 100 others.

The clashes started in Gondar metropolis within the Amhara area on April 26, reportedly in reference to a land dispute, earlier than shortly spreading to different areas and the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa, she mentioned.

The Islamic Affairs Council of Amhara mentioned the funeral of a Muslim elder had been attacked, describing the scene as a “massacre” by closely armed “extremist Christians”.

The cemetery the place the assault occurred neighbours a mosque and church and has been the topic of an ongoing dispute between Muslims and Orthodox Christians, who’re the dominant group in Ethiopia.

“I understand two mosques were burnt and another two partially destroyed in Gondar,” Bachelet mentioned in her assertion.

“In the apparent retaliatory attacks that followed, two Orthodox Christian men were reportedly burnt to death, another man hacked to death, and five churches burnt down” within the southwest of the nation, she mentioned, including that different areas had since seen clashes.

In all, police had reportedly arrested and detained at the very least 578 folks in at the very least 4 cities in reference to the clashes, she mentioned.

“I call on the Ethiopian authorities to promptly initiate and conduct thorough, independent and transparent investigations into each of these deadly incidents,” Bachelet mentioned.

Authorities ought to try to “ensure that those found to be responsible are held to account,” she mentioned, stressing that “individual accountability of perpetrators is essential to prevent further violence.”

At the identical time, “those arrested must be fully accorded their due process and fair trial rights in accordance with international human rights law, without discrimination.”

The UN rights chief additionally known as for broader motion to reconcile communities in Ethiopia, the place Muslims make up a few third of the inhabitants.

“To prevent further inter-religious violence, it is crucial that the underlying causes of this shocking violence are promptly addressed,” she mentioned, urging “meaningful participation of survivors, families and affected communities.”