UN ‘deeply concerned’ by violence in Israel, Palestine territories

The United Nations voiced “deep concern” on the escalating violence between Israel and the Palestinians, as clashes erupted Friday once more at Jerusalem’s flashpoint al-Aqsa mosque compound.

“We are deeply concerned by the escalating violence in the occupied Palestinian territory and Israel over the past month,” mentioned Ravina Shamdasani, spokesperson for the UN’s Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights.

Palestinians and Israeli police have commonly clashed on the website for the final week at a time of heightened tensions within the area following a string of lethal assaults inside Israel and arrest raids within the occupied West Bank.

Three rockets have been fired from the Gaza Strip into Israel.

Palestinian youths hurled stones towards police at a gate main into the compound, in accordance with two Palestinian witnesses who spoke on situation of anonymity out of safety considerations. The police, in full riot gear, entered the compound, firing rubber bullets and stun grenades.

The Palestinian Red Crescent medical service mentioned 9 Palestinians had been wounded, two of them critically.

The al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem’s Old City is the third holiest website in Islam. The sprawling esplanade on which it’s constructed is the holiest website for Jews, who confer with it because the Temple Mount as a result of it was the situation of two Jewish temples in antiquity.

It lies on the coronary heart of the Israeli-Palestinian battle and clashes there have usually ignited violence elsewhere.

