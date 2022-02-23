UN ends Iraq’s requirement to pay victims of Kuwait invasion

The UN Security Council voted unanimously Tuesday to finish Iraq’s requirement to compensate victims of its 1990 invasion of Kuwait, with Baghdad having paid out greater than $50 billion to 1.5 million claimants.

Michael Gaffey, Ireland’s ambassador to the UN in Geneva and president of the governing board of the UN Compensation Commission, whose fund selected the claims, informed the council after the vote that the physique’s work was a “historic achievement for the United Nations and for effective multilateralism.”

“Ultimately, 2.7 million claims were submitted to the commission seeking $352 billion in compensation,” he mentioned, and the $52.4 billion awarded to 1.5 million claimants “represents approximately 15 percent of the total claims.”

Under a Security Council decision adopted in April 1991 after a UN-led coalition routed Saddam Hussein’s forces and liberated Kuwait within the first Gulf War, Iraq was required to put aside a share of proceeds from its oil exports for the fund to compensate victims of the battle.

That share was 5 p.c in 2013, when the council voted to finish the potential navy enforcement of a number of necessities imposed on Iraq after the invasion in recognition of improved relations with Kuwait. The degree stood at three p.c for Iraq’s closing fee on January 13.

Gaffey mentioned the governing council adopted its closing choice on February 9 declaring that Iraq’s authorities had fulfilled its worldwide obligations to compensate for losses and damages suffered as a direct results of its illegal invasion of Kuwait.

He mentioned the fund’s governing council gave precedence to claims by people who have been compelled to depart Iraq or Kuwait, to those that suffered accidents or whose partner, baby or dad or mum died, or who suffered private losses of as much as $100,000. He mentioned this humanitarian choice “marked a significant step in the evolution of international claims practice.”

But there have been additionally firms and companies that obtained funds. Kuwait Petroleum Corporation efficiently claimed $14.7 billion for oil manufacturing and gross sales losses ensuing from injury to the nation’s oil fields in the course of the 1990-91 Iraqi invasion and occupation.

The Security Council decision adopted Tuesday affirms that Iraq has fulfilled its worldwide obligations, that “Iraq is no longer required to deposit a percentage of proceeds from export sales of petroleum, petroleum products and natural gas into the fund,” and that the fee’s claims course of “is now complete and final and that no further claims shall be made to the commission.”

The council terminated the fee’s mandate below the 1991 decision and ordered it to conclude excellent issues so it may possibly shut by the tip of 2022.

Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein informed the council that his nation has concluded “an important 30-years-long chapter and embarks on a new chapter in its diplomatic, political and economic journey.”

“This will be an era of a more prominent regional and international role, commensurate with Iraq’s historical and cultural significance for the region and the world, an era during which Iraq will be an active member committed to the aspirations and goals of the international community,” he mentioned.

Kuwaiti Ambassador Mansour al-Otaibi welcomed the decision’s unanimous adoption and counseled “such a historic achievement by the council in relation to its work on compensation.”

“We are fully aware that the aim of compensation is not to punish the aggressor but rather to ensure accountability” and to carry the aggressor chargeable for damages and convey “trust to affected governments and individuals,” he mentioned.

Al-Otaibi mentioned the world shouldn’t overlook that establishing compensation and addressing the influence of aggression “are key to building trust, reconciliation and clearing any remaining issues that might in the future stand in the way of restoring and forging relations and achieving common interests of the states concerned.”

