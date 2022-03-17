UN establishes ties with Taliban-governed Afghanistan          

The UN Security Council voted Thursday to determine formal ties with Taliban-run Afghanistan, which has but to win widespread worldwide recognition.

It did so in approving a decision that doesn’t use the phrase Taliban and spells out the brand new one-year mandate of the UN political mission in Afghanistan, which it mentioned was “crucial” to peace within the nation.

The vote was 14 in favor, with one abstention, by Russia.

The decision consists of a number of strands of cooperation, on the humanitarian, political and human rights fronts, together with these of girls, youngsters and journalists.

“This new mandate for UNAMA [the UN mission to Afghanistan] is crucial not only to respond to the immediate humanitarian and economic crisis, but also to reach our overarching goal of peace and stability in Afghanistan,” Norwegian UN ambassador Mona Juul, whose nation drafted the decision, instructed AFP after the vote.

“The Council gives a clear message with this new mandate: UNAMA has a crucial role to play in promoting peace and stability in Afghanistan and to support the Afghan people as they face unprecedented challenges and uncertainty,” Juul mentioned.

