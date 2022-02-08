UN experts: `Terrorist groups’ enjoy freedom in Afghanistan

Al-Qaida’s previous ties to the lately empowered Taliban have the potential of creating Afghanistan a secure haven for extremists, and “terrorist groups enjoy greater freedom there than at any time in recent history,” UN consultants stated in a report circulated Monday.

In the wide-ranging report, the consultants additionally stated extremists linked to each al-Qaida and ISIS are efficiently advancing in Africa, particularly within the turbulent Sahel. And they stated ISIS continues to function “as an entrenched rural insurgency” in Iraq and Syria, the place its so-called caliphate dominated a big swathe of the 2 international locations from 2014-2017 when it was defeated by Iraqi forces and a US-led coalition.

In what it known as “a bright spot” in Southeast Asia, the panel of consultants stated each Indonesia and the Philippines reported “significant gains” in disrupting ISIS and al-Qaida-affiliated “terrorism” and “some optimism” that their operational functionality “may be significantly degraded.”

The report back to the UN Security Council by the panel of consultants monitoring sanctions in opposition to al-Qaida and ISIS, also called IS and ISIL, known as the Taliban’s return to energy on August 15 amid the chaotic remaining withdrawal of US and NATO troops after 20 years probably the most vital occasion of the final six months of 2021.

The Taliban first dominated Afghanistan from 1996-2001 and have been ousted for harboring al-Qaida and Osama bin Laden for masterminding the 9/11 terrorist assaults within the US in 2001. In a February 2020 deal that spelled out the phrases of the US troop withdrawal, the Taliban had promised to struggle terrorism and deny terrorist teams a secure haven in Afghanistan.

But the panel of consultants stated “there are no recent signs that the Taliban has taken steps to limit the activities of foreign terrorist fighters in the country.” On the opposite, it stated, terrorist teams are having fun with “greater freedom,” although member states “have not reported significant new movements of foreign terrorist fighters to Afghanistan.”

The consultants famous that al-Qaida launched a press release congratulating the Taliban on its victory on August 31, however since then it has maintained “a strategic silence, likely an effort not to compromise Taliban efforts to gain international recognition and legitimacy.”

“Al-Qaida is also continuing to recover from a series of leadership losses and is assessed to lack the capability to conduct high-profile attacks overseas, which remains its long-term goal,” the panel stated.

Al-Qaida’s chief, Ayman al-Zawahri was reported alive in January 2021, it stated, “but member states continue to believe that he is in poor health.”

The consultants famous that Amin Muhammad ul-Haq Saam Khan, who coordinated safety for bin Laden, returned to his dwelling in Afghanistan in late August. And they stated an unnamed nation reported that bin Laden’s son, Abdallah, visited in October for talks with the Taliban.

As for ISIS, the panel stated whereas it controls restricted territory in Afghanistan, “it has demonstrated a continuing ability to mount sophisticated attacks, adding to the complexity of the security situation in Afghanistan.” As an instance, it cited the complicated assault at Kabul airport on August 27 during which greater than 180 folks have been killed.

Member states stated ISIS’ power in Afghanistan has risen from an estimated 2,200 to close 4,000 following the discharge of a number of thousand prisoners, in keeping with the panel, which stated one nation estimated that half have been overseas fighters.

The consultants stated the Taliban views ISIS “as its primary kinetic threat,” that seeks to be the “chief rejectionist force in Afghanistan with a wider regional agenda threatening neighboring Central and South Asian countries.”

The report doesn’t cowl final week’s killing of the chief of ISIS, often known as Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi, in a US raid in northwest Syria.

But the consultants stated that like al-Qaida, ISIS’ management “faces difficulties.” They pointed to al-Qurayshi’s failure to indicate himself within the final half of 2021 and Iraq’s announcement on October 11 that it captured Sami Jasim Muhammad al-Jaburi, alias Hajji Hamid, who was accountable for ISIS funds and believed to be probably the most senior deputy and a attainable successor to the ISIS chief.

In its former strongholds in Iraq and Syria, the panel stated ISIS continues to face up to “sustained counter-terror pressure from forces in the region.” It is estimated to retain between 6,000 and 10,000 fighters and is forming cells and coaching operatives to launch assaults, the consultants stated.

Both ISIS and al-Qaida proceed to make advances in Africa, particularly within the Sahel, the place the panel stated they’ve “successfully exploited local grievances and weak governance to command growing numbers of followers and resources, notwithstanding internal divisions and rivalries.”

UN member nations stay “deeply concerned” on the success of ISIS and al-Qaida associates in Africa over the past half of 2021, the consultants stated.

