UN extends Libya mission after US-Russia dispute over envoy

The UN Security Council voted Monday to increase its political mission in Libya for simply three months after a dispute between the West and Russia over the appointment of a brand new prime UN envoy for the North African nation, which is attempting to type a united authorities after 10 years of turmoil.

A vote final week on a US-backed, British-drafted decision to increase the UN mission till Sept. 15 had been postponed on the final minute after Russia objected and circulated its personal draft decision calling for Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to nominate a brand new particular consultant in a month.

The decision adopted unanimously Monday extends the mission till April 30 whereas sustaining it previous mandate, making no reference to the Libyan authorities’s failure to carry scheduled elections on Dec. 24 or present efforts to push forward with plans to nominate a brand new transitional authorities.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

It additionally eradicated Russia’s name for a one-month deadline for the UN chief to nominate a brand new consultant, saying solely that the council “recognizes the secretary-general’s responsibility to appoint a special envoy.”

The prime UN consultant in Libya turned a difficulty after UN particular consultant Jan Kubis, who was based mostly in Geneva moderately than Tripoli and reportedly had shut ties to Moscow, resigned all of the sudden in November. Guterres then appointed American diplomat Stephanie Williams, who oversaw the October 2020 cease-fire settlement in Libya, as his particular adviser, which didn’t require Security Council approval.

Diplomats stated the United States noticed Russia’s try and get the secretary-general to rapidly appoint a brand new particular consultant as an effort to do away with Williams, whose work was extremely praised final week by UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric.

Oil-rich Libya plunged into turmoil after a NATO-backed 2011 rebellion and break up into rival governments — one within the east, backed by navy commander Khalifa Hifter, and one other, UN-supported administration within the capital of Tripoli, within the west. Each facet is supported by quite a lot of militias and overseas powers.

In April 2019, Hifter and his forces, backed by Egypt and the United Arab Emirates, launched an offensive attempting to seize Tripoli. His marketing campaign collapsed after Turkey and Qatar stepped up their navy assist for the Tripoli authorities with tons of of Turkish troopers and 1000’s of Syrian mercenaries.

Mediated by Williams, the October 2020 cease-fire led to the formation of a transitional authorities and scheduled elections for Dec. 24. But the vote confronted steep challenges that ultimately compelled its postponement.

Britain’s deputy UN ambassador, James Kariuki, known as the decision that was adopted Monday “disappointing.” He stated that “Libya is at a fragile juncture” and “the UN’s role in supporting an inclusive political process in Libya is more important than ever.”

U.S. deputy ambassador Jeffrey DeLaurentis called it “a sub-optimal outcome for the Libyan people and a poor reflection on the council.”

“We have to forge a way forward for Libyan-owned and led elections” and called o council members and Libya’s neighbors “to engage constructively with special adviser Williams in support her efforts.”

Deputy Russian ambassador Anna Evstigneeva encouraged Libya’s divided parties to make use of the unanimous council support to overcome disagreements. She said that with the UN mission’s help they should set deadlines and carry out presidential and parliamentary elections so Libya can “open a new page in the country’s life.”

Read extra:

Wrangle over interim Libyan government intensifies

US, Russia at odds on extending UN Libya mission

Libya parliament committee urges change of PM